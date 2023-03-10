A photo shows the impacts of the kona low on Akaka Waterfall on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 on Hawai’i Island, Hawai’i.

HONOLULU (KHON2) – It has been a very rainy winter in Hawaii with rainfall amounts greater than average across the islands.

Although Hawaii is known for it’s tropical climate where you can head to the beach pretty much 365 days a year, there is a time when you will experience more rainfall which is typically during the winter months.

The rainy months for Hawaii take place between November to March, but it can rain year round.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) February was unseasonably rainy for almost all of the islands.

According to their monthly total precipitation data the Honolulu area received 3.16 inches of rain. The mean for the month of February is 1.78 inches. They report almost all rain gauges on Oahu had average or above average rain totals for that month.

The record for most rainfall on Oahu in the month of February when comparing the last ten years was set in 2004 when the Honolulu area saw 9.47 inches of rain.

In February of 2023 Lihue area on Kauai saw 8.67 inches of rain. The mean for that month is only 6.47 meaning that area got an extra two inches of rain.

The record for most rainfall in the month of February for the Lihue area was set in 2006 when they received 36.13 inches of rain in one month.

Lastly, on the Big Island, Hilo saw 26.82 inches of rain in the month of February; the mean amount of rain for that area is only 11.31 inches. So, Hilo received 15 extra inches of rain just last month.

The record amount of rainfall Hilo saw for the month of February was in 2008 when that area received 39.08 inches of rain.

For more data on rainfall amounts in the state of Hawaii head to the National Weather Service’s website.

Although Hawaii is coming out of its wet season, you should always be prepared for a little rain throughout the year. The rain typically doesn’t last long; so, you can go about your day as planned.