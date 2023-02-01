HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States Pacific Air Forces announced that hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel have spilled at their research lab located on the summit of Haleakala.

According to the Pacific Air Forces, the spill at its Maui Space Surveillance Complex happened after a diesel fuel pump for a backup generator failed to shut off on the night of Sunday, Jan. 29.

The following morning maintenance personnel identified the issue and immediately deactivated the transfer pump. By then about 700 gallons of diesel fuel was released on to the surrounding soil.

The Air Force said clean-up efforts are underway and they have notified the Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency.