HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queens Medical Center West Oahu is now offering the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster.

Queens held a drive-thru clinic on Sunday, Sept. 11 that started at 9 a.m. and ran to 1 p.m. at their west Oahu location offering both the flu shot and COVID vaccine and they said about 500 vaccines were administered today.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Ronald Kuroda, Chief Medical Officer at Queen’s West Oahu said, “It is safe to get your flu and COVID shot at the same time we’re trying to roll it out because all of the respiratory illnesses come out during the fall season when the kids go back to school, so it’s perfect timing to get not only from our drive but everywhere else in the community.”

According to the Queens Health System, the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine bivalent boosters were recently approved by the CDC and FDA. These boosters were available at today’s clinic.

The Queens Medical Center also offered high-dose flu vaccines to those 65 years of age or older.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

COVID-19 and flu vaccines are only administered to those 5 years of age or older.