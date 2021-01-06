Abilities Awareness Fair on Maui to be held virtually

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. (MEO) announced that their Second Annual Abilities Awareness Fair will be held virtually on Friday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The event — hosted by MEO’S Maui Independent Living Center program — celebrates the persons with disabilities community and gives members an opportunity to showcase their talents with special entertainment performances.
The Fair will be held virtually through Zoom and can be live-streamed via MEO’s Facebook page.
Vendors will be able to purchase a 60-second “commercial,” that will be played during the event for $25. All vendors and donors will be recognized during the event.
Contact Nani Watanabe at (808)-249-2990, ext. 328, no later than Friday, Jan. 15, to become a vendor for this event. Vendors can also donate gift cards to be given away as prizes in addition to providing a commercial for the event.
