Abandoned house fire in Pahoa causes about $140,000 in damage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island firefighters extinguished a building fire in Pahoa on Saturday, Nov. 13, that caused approximately $140,000 in damage costs.

The incident happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. at a wood-framed, single-family house on Nenue Street; firefighters arrived at 8:38 a.m. and found the fire contained to the structure.

According to officials, the house appeared to be abandoned with no signs of occupants and little content inside. The blaze was fully extinguished around 9:05 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and no other buildings were affected. It is currently unknown what caused the fire.

