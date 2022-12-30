NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire just after 5 a.m. Friday, as HPD closed westbound lanes of Farrington Hwy. in Nanakuli.

HFD found smoke and flames coming out of the single-story home at 87-1978 Farrington Hwy. and battled the blaze for nearly an hour before it was extinguished.

There were no occupants in the abandoned home at the time and there were no injuries.

A fire investigator is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.