Abandoned Coco Palms Resort on Kauai to be auctioned this month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the most famous shuttered resorts in the world is going up for auction later this month. Coco Palms on Kauai will be sold as is to whoever puts in the highest bid.

The auction goes live on July 26 at 12 p.m. on the front steps of the Fifth Circuit Courthouse.

Elvis Presley and “Blue Hawaii” helped catapult Coco Palms to fame after it opened in the 1950s. Hurricane Iniki destroyed the resort nearly 30 years ago, and it never reopened.

In 2015, developers got permits to redevelop the resort, but the deal fell into default and an ongoing court battle, which lead to a foreclosure case a couple of years ago.

The auction is a result of that foreclosure.