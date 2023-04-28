HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City is taking steps to get an abandoned bus removed that was involved in a horrific sexual assault in the Kalihi Palama area in March.

It’s been a month since police said a 50-year-old houseless woman walking in the Kalihi Palama area was grabbed and forced into an abandoned bus and sexually assaulted by multiple men. However, the vehicle is still sitting in the same place on the private property on Dillingham Boulevard.

“That’s where a serious crime happened against a woman and it shouldn’t have happened,” said Amanda Ybanez, Kalihi Palama Neighborhood Board Vice Chair. “It’s a derelict area.”

Now, the Department of Planning and Permitting is in the process of issuing a notice of violation to the property owners.

According to DPP, an inspector determined that the unregistered and inoperable bus is being used for storage. DPP said, the vehicle is considered a permanent structure and required a building permit and the owners must get a permit for the bus or remove it by May 28.

“There has to be meaningful enforcement and it can’t just be remove the bus, but there has to be some sort of penalty for having this there for so long,” said Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, a Honolulu City Councilmember. “It’s been a hazard in the community and so I’m happy that they’re taking these steps, but there needs to be more.”

Community members KHON2 spoke with said they want the bus removed altogether especially after last month’s incident.

Court documents said the victim was able to get away and ran to the nearby women’s shelter to ask for help. Those staying at the shelter said, they’ll be on edge as long as the bus is there.

“It’s an unfortunate situation because this is a women’s and family shelter and now we’re not allowed to go over that way and we have to at night time, stay on the lanai area and they shut us down early,” said Michelle Jefferson staying at the nearby shelter.

“The right thing can be done and that would be to get rid of this bus and other vehicles that are abandoned that are being utilized for crime,” Ybanez said.

Residents said, the property has also been filled with trash for years. DPP issued a notice of violation for litter on the property back on November 18.

“At the end of the day, we need enforcement that’s going to compel the owners to do the right thing to clean things up and make sure things on the property aren’t hazards to the community,” said Dos Santos-Tam.

The property owners could not be reached for comment.

