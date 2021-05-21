AARP presenting free Jake Shimabukuro concert for AAPI Heritage Month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — AARP is presenting a free virtual concert with Jake Shimabukuro on Thursday, May 27, to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month.

The performance is sponsored by the AARP AAPI community and will celebrate the perspectives of AAPI storytellers.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Shimabukuro will also use the concert to stress the connection between health and music. It will be held at 2 p.m. on May 27 and pre-registration is required.

“We could all use a little more music in our lives. AARP studies have shown that music can help to reduce stress, boost mood and inspire movement. Music can also encourage social interaction through activities like singing, dancing and performing together.” Jake Shimabukuro

Shimabukuro will sing and play ukulele music and is expected to combine elements of Jazz, Funk, Rock, Bluegrass and Folk into the concert.

Click here to pre-register. Those who attend do not need to be AARP members