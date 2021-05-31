AARP Hawaii offering ‘Fraud Watch Friday’ webinars in June

HONOLULU (KHON2) — AARP Hawaii will be presenting free webinars every Friday in June to provide tips on how to fight fraud.

Participants will learn why scammers target veterans, how to protect their Medicare insurance information, how to reduce robo-calls and text messages, among other topics.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Click here to register for a Zoom link. Participants may also visit the AARP Hawaii Facebook page and click on Upcoming Events to see all the virtual activities.

Below is the schedule for Fraud Watch Friday. All webinars start at 2 p.m.