AARP Hawaii hosting series of disaster preparation webinars

HONOLULU (KHON2) — AARP Hawaii is hosing a serious of webinars this month on how to prepare your home to survive a hurricane, creating a disaster plan for a tsunami or wildfire emergency, and more.

“We’re obviously having a little fun with the title of our four-part webinar series ‘How to Prepare for a ‘Sharknado’ and other disasters,’ but the message is serious and the key to keeping safe is basically the same for most any type of emergency, even a fictional hurricane with sharks,” said Keali`i Lopez, AARP Hawaii State Director. “The key is preparation and planning for worst-case scenarios like Oahu running out of food for days or weeks. You need to have an emergency kit to help you get through the days after a disaster, a plan to evacuate or shelter in place, and a way to locate and communicate with loved ones if you get separated.”

The series begins on Wednesday, July 21, and continues each Wednesday at 2 p.m. until Aug. 11. Click here to register for a Zoom link or visit the AARP Hawaii Facebook page and click on Upcoming Events to see all the webinars offered. They are free and available to non-members.

“Disaster preparation is especially important for kupuna and caregivers of kupuna,” Lopez said. “If you are a caregiver for someone with dementia or other health condition, you really need to plan ahead and put together a team of people who can help you take care of your loved one during an emergency.”

Below is the schedule for the 2 p.m. webinars:

7/21: Understanding Hurricanes & The Factors That Influence Their Path

7/28: Planning For the Worst – Understanding How Our Islands Are Vulnerable

8/04: Creating a Disaster Plan for Yourself, Your Loved Ones and Your Pets

8/11: Retrofitting Your Home to Survive a Hurricane