AAA Hawaii: Honolulu Average Gas Price Drops Below $4

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While gas prices have been soaring up during the beginning of this year, according to AAA Hawaii, the average gas prices currently in most regions dropped compared to last week, Honolulu gas prices drops below $4.

“After remaining relatively flat for a number of weeks, we’re seeing most regions experience small price decreases,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii’s general manager. “Consistent oil prices and a declining demand should point to lower retail prices going into the fall.”

AAA Hawaii said the average price for Hawaii is $4.07, which was down a penny from last week. Meanwhile, the national price is $3.19, up a penny from last week.

On Maui, the current average price in Kahului for regular unleaded is $3.99, which is down a penny from a week ago, down two cents from the last month, and 92 cents higher than the price on this date last year, says AAA Hawaii.

On Kaua’i, the average price in Lihu’e for regular gas is $4.31, down a penny from last week, and four cents lower than last month — 71 cents higher than a year ago today.

