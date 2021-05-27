AAA Hawaii: Gas reaches prices not seen since 2014

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gas prices in Hawaii have reached their highest point since November 2014, according to AAA Hawaii.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.93 on Thursday, May 27, up four cents from Thursday, May 20.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Kauai’s average price per gallon currently stands at $4.12. Honolulu’s average is $3.85. On Maui, the price is $3.92 and it averages $4.00 per gallon on the Big Island.

AAA Hawaii’s general manager says consumers should focus on saving gasoline through conservation tips.

“Consumers need to remember to focus on how to save gasoline with conservation tips such as driving the speed limit, using the family vehicle with the best fuel economy and combining errands.” Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii’s general manager

Click here to download the AAA Hawaii mobile app.