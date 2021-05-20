AAA Hawaii: Gas reaches highest price since 2018

**FILE**A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gas prices in Hawaii have reached their highest point since November 2018, according to AAA Hawaii.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.89 on Thursday, May 20, up four cents from Thursday, May 15.

Kauai’s average price per gallon currently stands at $4.06. Honolulu’s average is $3.82. On Maui, the price is $3.85 and it averages $4.00 per gallon on the Big Island.

AAA Hawaii’s general manager says gas prices continue to increase with Hawaii’s rebounding tourism industry.

“Despite a one-day dip earlier this week, the state gas price average continued to increase as rebounding tourism also continues to increase demand,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii’s general manager. “Consumers need to remember to apply fuel conservation tips such as combining errands, driving more moderately and removing unneeded items from the vehicle to lighten the load.”

