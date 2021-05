HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s average gas prices are inching closer to a milestone few want to see: $4 per gallon.

Kauai’s average price per gallon currently stands at $4.03 per gallon, making it the first time it’s hit that price since November of 2018.

Honolulu’s average is $3.78. On Maui, the price is $3.83 and on the Big Island, it’s $3.95.

According to AAA Hawaii, overall prices have climbed by 11 cents in the past month as a result of increased demand caused by travel.