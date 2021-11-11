AAA Hawaii: Gas Price Increases Slow

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to AAA Hawaii, the average gas price for Hawaii is $4.35, up one cent from last week, while the average national price is $3.42, which is unchanged from last week.

Although international demand for oil remains strong, we seem to have hit a plateau in Hawaii realtive to gas prices,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii’s general manager. “We’ll have to see in upcoming days how long gas prices remain somewhat flat.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The average gas price for unleaded fuel in Honolulu is set at $4.26, which AAA Hawaii said is unchanged from a week ago, 23 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.19 higher than the price on this date a year ago.



In Hilo, the average gas price for unleaded fuel is set at $4.46, which is up to six cents compared to last week, 27 cents higher than last month, and 94 cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA Hawaii.

AAA Hawaii reported the average price in Kahului’s regular unleaded fuel is $4.46, which is up to six cents compared to last week, 27 cents higher than last month, and 94 cents higher than a year ago.

Finally, In Lihue, the regular unleaded fuel is at $4.58, which is one cent higher compared to last week, 20 cents higher than last month, and 97 cents higher than last year.