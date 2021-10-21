AAA Hawaii: Average gas prices per gallon increase by 13 cents

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii gas prices have increased seven to eight cents since last week — around Thursday, Oct. 14. This increase also gave most regions in the state an increase of 13 to 14 cents within the last two weeks — around Oct. 7 — according to AAA Hawaii.

The average price of gas in Hawaii, as of Thursday, Oct. 21, is $4.17 a gallon. Nationally, the average price is $3.37. Both averages have increased seven cents since last week.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded gas is $4.16 per gallon — which is up by seven cents from a week ago, 17 cents from a month ago and is $1.07 more than the price of gas on Oct. 21, 2020. AAA Hawaii also reported that the average gas price per gallon is $4.28 in Hilo, $4.31 in Kahului and $4.49 in Lihue.

“While we are seeing average gas prices at levels not seen since 2014, they are still 30-40 cents below the all-time records set in 2012,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager. “The price for the U.S. benchmark oil dropped $2 per barrel today. We will have to see if that price drop holds and if it will affect retail prices.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories