AAA Hawaii: Average gas prices per gallon increase by 13 cents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii gas prices have increased seven to eight cents since last week — around Thursday, Oct. 14. This increase also gave most regions in the state an increase of 13 to 14 cents within the last two weeks — around Oct. 7 — according to AAA Hawaii.

The average price of gas in Hawaii, as of Thursday, Oct. 21, is $4.17 a gallon. Nationally, the average price is $3.37. Both averages have increased seven cents since last week.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded gas is $4.16 per gallon — which is up by seven cents from a week ago, 17 cents from a month ago and is $1.07 more than the price of gas on Oct. 21, 2020. AAA Hawaii also reported that the average gas price per gallon is $4.28 in Hilo, $4.31 in Kahului and $4.49 in Lihue.

“While we are seeing average gas prices at levels not seen since 2014, they are still 30-40 cents below the all-time records set in 2012,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager. “The price for the U.S. benchmark oil dropped $2 per barrel today. We will have to see if that price drop holds and if it will affect retail prices.”