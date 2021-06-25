AAA Hawaii: Average gas price nears $4 statewide

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gas prices in Hawaii seem to keep going up. According to AAA, the average price over the past week rose one cent short of $4 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

Hawaii’s new statewide average stands at $3.99, but many neighbor islands have already broken the $4 threshold.

In Hilo on the Big Island, drivers are paying an average of $4.05. In Kahului on Maui, the average price is $4. In Lihue on Kauai the average stands at $4.20.

Oahu is seeing the lowest average in the state, holding at $3.92.