AAA findings show Hawaii residents paying $1 more at the pump than those on the mainland

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s probably no surprise that Hawaii is one of the most expensive places to get gas in the nation.

According to AAA, California topped the list for the most expensive state to get gas, coming in at $4.65 per gallon, followed by Hawaii at $4.34 per gallon then Washington coming in third at $3.85 per gallon.

The average price of gas nationwide is $3.33. Here in Hawaii, the average is $4.34! A dollar more per gallon.

When comparing the different counties in Hawaii the numbers change a bit. For instance, Kauai county retail price is $4.64, Honolulu county is $4.24, Maui county is $4.50 and Hawaii county is $4.47.

AAA has put out some useful tips to consider when trying to cut back how much money you pay at the pump.

They suggest slowing down and driving the speed limit. While on a highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

They suggest not idling when waiting to pick someone up, along with minimizing the use of air conditioning.

When out running errands, try and do it in one trip and outside high travel times.

Lastly, they suggest if you own more than one car, opt to use the most fuel-efficient model that meets the needs of the current journey.

To read more helpful tips to cut back on the cost at the pump or to see up to date numbers on local and nationwide gas numbers click here.