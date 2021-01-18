A year after tragic Diamond Head shooting, families of fallen officers Enriquez and Kalama still mourn

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tuesday marks a year since the horrific tragedy at Diamond Head, where two police officers and a home owner were killed by Jerry Hanel.

Both officer Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama’s families continue to mourn, but are urging the public to help Kaumana Kalama, the teenage son of Kaulike, who aslo tragically lost his mother in June.

Just six months after losing Kaulike, Kaumana’s mother Kaohinani passed away from ongoing medical conditions. The now 15-year-old Kaumana was taken in by Kaohinani’s brother, but they didn’t have enough space to stay in the family’s Foster Village home.

His wish to stay in his childhood home is now being granted with the help of a community effort called the Kalama Project.

Wayne Kaiwi, who played music at Kaulike’s service, helped organize Project Kalama by founding The Central, which is a non-profit led by T. George Paris, Arthur Tolentino, Wayne Kaululaau, and other union and business leaders.

“We’re going to commit to building this boy a new home, so that he can stay where he’s been all this time and have his guardians move in with him instead,” Pokakaa said.

A private ceremony for Kaulike and groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday.

“At his age, I can only imagine what’s going through his head. And we want to make it an objective of ours to make sure that he has a safe, stable foundation to move forward in life,” Kaiwi said.

Project Kalama is looking for skilled labor to help with the construction of the home. If you can help, you’re asked to reach out to Harris Nakamoto of The Central at junfour@gmail.com

The Enriquez ohana wants Tiffany to be remembered as not only a hero, but a dedicated mother to her three daughters and a great person with a contagious laugh.

“Working also with HPD, Air Force, anything that she does, she wants to do her very best,” Tiffany’s mother Teresa Taitano said. “But the most important thing is her being a mother with her three daughters.”

They are looking to move forward as a family with the addition of Tiffany’s granddaughter Sophia, who was born in July.

“As long as we’re together,” Tiffany’s daughter and Sophia’s mother Teiya Delgado-Sandoval said. “I think, you know, that’s what’s most important to us right now is our family and our date. You know, that’s what’s key, you know, it’s keeping us going.”