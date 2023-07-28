HONOLULU (KHON2) — You may not be able to teach an old dog new tricks, but the senior pups at the Maui humane society are receiving lots of treats!

A recent grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization announced that out of almost 400 applicants, the Maui Humane Society was among the winning groups, set to receive over $800,000 in grants to save or improve the lives of at-risk senior dogs.

The grant assists with veterinary, dental care and other needs of the old-timers so they can look and feel their best to find a forever home.

The Grey Muzzle Organization has provided more than $4.6 million in grants to support senior dogs. The national nonprofit aims at improving the lives of at-risk senior dogs via funding and resources, provided to them by animal shelters, sanctuaries and rescue organizations.

“Many senior dogs on Maui are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of the Maui Humane Society,” said Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer.

Maui Humane Society cares for almost 5,000 animals a year, accepting all animals in need and is the island’s only open admission shelter. The shelter transfers hundreds of animals through Wings-of-Aloha to their forever homes, and practices Trap-Neuter-Return, to reduce the cat population in the community. Disadvantaged pet owners can even receive help with pet food and supplies through the 4EverPets outreach program at no cost, thanks to the organization.

“We’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve,” said Maui Humane Society’s CEO, Dr. Lisa Labrecque.

For more information on Maui Humane Society visit www.mauihumanesociety.org or for information on The Grey Muzzle Organization, visit www.greymuzzle.org.