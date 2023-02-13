HONOLULU (KHON2) — This one goes out to all the last-minute shoppers looking to buy flowers for Valentine’s Day.

The BBB wants you to be on the lookout for phony online florists that may leave you with broken promises.

“You have that sense of urgency and unfortunately you may end up shopping purchasing from the wrong florist,” said Roseann Freitas, the BBB Hawaii Marketplace manager.

The Better Business Bureau said online florist scams are targeting consumers with promises of on-time delivery and reasonable prices.

“So if they can get their money by telling you they can deliver those items or those flowers by tomorrow. You got to be cautious,” said Freitas.

In fact, fake florists are one of the top valentine’s scams recorded by the BBB along with imposter websites, romance scams and wrong number scams.

While ordering online may be an easier route, you can still always head on down to a local flower shop where they have a variety of beautiful bouquets to choose from.