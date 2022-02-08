‘A VW bus has been my dream car since childhood:’ How you can rent this VW bus for family portraits

HONOLULU (KHON2) — You have probably heard about a tour bus but what about The Lei Bus?

Well, this vibrant orange VW bus is available for couples, families, and friends to rent out and take pictures in.

Morgann Lentine, the name behind The Lei Bus, said she purchased this bus in 2021 and has enjoyed sharing it with her community here in Oahu.

“A VW bus has been my dream car since childhood,” said Lentine. “I enjoy every bit of conducting The Lei Bus, like being able to genuinely connect and network with all the people.”

She said it is very important to support local especially during the pandemic. She said being a Black business owner here in Hawai’i has been empowering, encouraging all at the same time.

“Supporting local is my mission and it’s everything,” said Lentine. “We believe supporting other local businesses is very important because you are supporting families as well.”

Lentine said The Lei Bus is entirely family oriented. You’ll typically see her husband, Ben, as the driver and her four-year-old son, August, keeping them on track with the setups.

“My love for people is what continues my drive to grow The Lei Bus,” said Lentine. “I love being able to share pieces of my dream to those who’ve always wanted a bus.”

She said they create set ups that provide people a cool and unique backdrop for fun events and photoshoots.

To book The Lei Bus or for more information on the different set ups they offer check out their Instagram or click here.