A UH Manoa Nursing Alumna gets honored

HONOLULU (KHON2) –– After receiving a confidential donation from alumna Nancy Atmospera-Walch, the University of Hawaii at Manoa renamed its School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene to the “Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing.”

According to UH, Atmospera-Walch’s transformative gift to the school will have an enduring impact on the quality of nursing education and the department of dental hygiene will remain within the school with no changes in their respective degree programs.

“Everything I am, everything I have been blessed to achieve in my career, I owe it to being a nurse,” said Atmospera-Walch. “And being a nurse-I owe that to the University of Hawaii. I am so honored to be able to give back to the university.”

She continued: “And this support will pay forward in perpetuity with each nurse that UH educates and the lives of each patient and their families that our nurses touch.”

Atmospera-Walch was born and raised in Vigan, IIocos Sur in the Philippines and moved to Hawaii with her ‘ohana after her high school graduation.

In 1971, she received her associates degree followed by her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1977. Then in 1988, Atmospera-Walch went on to earn her masters public health degree in education before she earned her doctor of nursing practice degree in organizational leadership in 2017, at UH of Manoa.

In a press release, UH said Atmospera-Walch has served 29 years at The Queen’s Medical Center working in clinical, management and administrative areas. And she is also the founder and CEO of AIM Healthcare Institute, a healthcare education and consulting company.

UH’s Assistant Vice President of Communications and External Relations Margot Schrire said this is the first school of UH Manoa to be named after a woman.