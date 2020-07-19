A two-car crash on Hawaii Island leaves one man dead; police identify body

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A two-car crash that happened on Highway 11, Saturday morning, July 18, left one Hilo man dead.

The victim of the crash was identified as 34-year-old Johnathan Hara. The incident Hara died from was south of the 17-mile marker near the Glenwood Transfer Station.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, officers responded to a 6:44 a.m. call and determined that a 2000 Honda two-door sedan that was heading south on Highway 11, tried to pass a motor vehicle heading the same direction. An oncoming 2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup that was heading North, operated by a 60-year-old man from Pahala, was struck by the Honda.

The operator and lone occupant of the Honda was unresponsive at the scene and then transported to the Hilo Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the Hilo Medical Center at 7:52 a.m.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma and two other passengers were transported to Hilo Medical Center with injuries. The 60-year-old male was treated and released with minor injuries. The 59-year-old woman and 25-year-old woman, both of Pahala, remain at the Hilo Medical Center and are listed in stable condition.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Blayne Matsui of the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at 961-2339. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 961-2339 in Hilo.

This is the 11th traffic fatality this year compared to 13 at this time in 2019.

Latest Stories on KHON2