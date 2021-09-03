A tree fit for a king at the Iolani Palace

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Milo trees were sprouting on the grounds at the Iolani Palace in June, and now individuals can support the Hawai’i landmark, by adopting one.

Paula Akana, executive director of the Friends of Iolani Palace said the Milo tree was King Kamehameha’s personal tree.

“You couldn’t even plant it back in those days, because that was his tree basically, and so, it’s wonderful to bring back something historic, and for a good cause,” Akana said. “So we really want to say a mahalo to Hawaiian Legacy for allowing us to partner with them to help us out, and it helps the community and the environment. “

In celebration of the Friends of Iolani Palace’s 55th anniversary, according to FOIP, the trees are a perfect way to support the palace and commemorate the foundation’s years of service.