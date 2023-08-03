Hailey Dandurand wipes tears from her eyes after hearing the jury’s verdict of guilty in the murder of Telma Boinville.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A tearful plea in court from the family of Hailey Dandurand. They tried to convince the jury that she does not deserve to spend the rest of her life in prison.

Dandurand’s mother and grandmother said she is a caring, compassionate, and selfless person who made a mistake because she was in an abusive relationship.

The extended sentencing phase of the trial is asking the jury to decide if Dandurand should be eligible to get life without the possibility of parole. Dandurand’s family told jurors that she deserves a second chance.

“I understand the horror that happened on that day but I can promise you my daughter would never do this again she wouldn’t have done it in the first place if she wasn’t in an abusive, horrible relationship,” said Sunshine Dandurand, Hailey’s mother.

“I am pleading that you offer her parole so that I can make more memories outside of prison,” said Laree Purdy, Hailey’s grandmother.

The jury found Dandurand guilty of killing Telma Boinville and tying up her 8-year-old daughter Makana in 2017. Her then boyfriend Stephen Brown was also found guilty of the same charges in a separate trial. Dandurand’s family says before meeting Brown, she had been a caring and empathetic person.

“My daughter is a very loving, caring, incredible human being. She’s very intelligent. She has made her mistakes like many of us,” said her mother.

“Where was the empathy on December 7, 2017 when Makana was bound and gagged and left in that bedroom? There was no empathy about that, no selflessness, no caring,” said Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell.

Bell points out that Dandurand was an active participant in the murder and kidnapping, and that the victims were complete strangers to her. Jury deliberations will resume on Friday.