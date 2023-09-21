HONOLULU (KHON2) — A family-friendly event, featuring more than 30 local vendors is happening on Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24; and you’re invited.

It’s called “A Taste of Kalihi Market”.

Joining KHON2 in studio with more are Meghan Ofa-Galilo, owner of Taste of Kalihi Market and Hilarie Alomar, Director of Planning and Development at Kamehameha Schools.

Ofa-Galilo was able to provide a few details about the weekend event.

“We invite the community to join us for the Taste of Kalihi Market at Kapālama Kai this Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dillingham Plaza,” explained Ofa-Galilo. “This family-friendly event will feature more than 30 local vendors specializing in food, drinks, prepackaged goods, retail and more. Some include Pochos, Waialua BBQ, Nyam Nyam BBQ, Vaimalia Sweets, Manang Mochi, Shop Haven Mae, Tissaz Killa Konez, Reecieb’s Onolicious and more.”

This event has grown significantly in its popularity amongst the resident, but where did the idea for this event come from?

“As a local business owner, it has long been my dream to create a vibrant community market that brings together local small businesses in the Kapālama-Kalihi area,” explained Ofa-Galilo. “This is a community that means so much to me, and I’m proud to be part of. I love that it’s a space for residents to enjoy each other, the local vendors and the amazing food! Mahalo to Kamehameha Schools and Kapālama Kai for their support in making this happen!”

The support of Kamehameha Schools has led to a good relationship between the family-friendly community event. Alomar was able to shed a bit of light on how this event aligns with the vision for the Kapālama Kai community.

“Kamehameha Schools is thrilled to partner with Meghan Ofa-Galilo and to host the Taste of Kalihi Market to Kapālama Kai’s Dillingham Plaza!” exclaimed Alomar. “This event perfectly aligns with our vision of fostering a family-friendly community that is supportive of Hawaiʻi’s small businesses and entrepreneurs, especially those from the Kapālama-Kalihi area. The market provides a platform for showcasing local vendors and plays a vital role as a catalyst for engaging the community and creating a vibrant and safe gathering place in Kapālama Kai.”

And this event is just the beginning.

“This Saturday’s Taste of Kalihi Market at Kapālama Kai is just the start,” explained Alomar. “We’re already planning to host it again in December and throughout the spring and summer. Kapālama Kai is an area of evolution that values innovation and inclusivity as we partner with our tenants and the community to implement our plan and vision for the district. Hosting events such as the Taste of Kalihi Market allows us to realize our vision by promoting community engagement and connection, stimulating industry growth, and nurturing a safe and resilient community.”

Don’t’ forget to take your family and friends to this fun event taking place in our community and take advantage of an opportunity to support local entrepreneurs.