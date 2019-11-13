A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting at a Kapolei gas station

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting at a gas station in Kapolei.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the Shell Station off of Farrington Highway.

Police sources say officers were looking for the men who were involved in many recent crimes across Oahu including the Macy’s smash and grabs at Kahala Mall and Ala Moana Center and several alleged carjackings in the past few weeks.

A police source tells us the incident started in the Waianae area and came to an end in Kapolei when shots were fired.

It’s not known how many shots were fired but one witness tells us it sounded like fireworks.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story