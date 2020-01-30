A Super Bowl fan through and through

HONOLULU (KHO2N) — It’s pretty safe to say Henry Perez is a super fan.

The Hawaii Kai resident will be attending his 12th Super Bowl.

The Miami native attended his first Super Bowl in Miami back in 1983 and this Sunday he’ll come full circle, attending Super Bowl ’54 back in Miami.

“Miami, San Diego, Houston — all the way to New Orleans, last year San Francisco. You look at any one of these tickets and the memories come flooding back right? Oh yeah absolutely they all have a different story,” said Perez.

“But that experience of being in that stadium experience of being is like no other. But then if you really wanna watch the game you got a DVR it and then later watch it again because it’s a different game completely different than what you were seeing when you were there.”

Of course, just getting a ticket for the game is the biggest challenge.

Though he doesn’t want to say which team, he gets his ticket from one of the NFL franchises, each of which gets a certain allotment every year.