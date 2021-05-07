A special Mother’s Day message for all the moms in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is Aloha Friday, setting up a special weekend ahead for the islands.

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 9, so KHON2 wanted to go holoholo around town to get some opinions as to what makes our mothers so special, but also what our mothers would truly want for their special day present.

KHON2 spoke with several keiki and adults to see how they appreciate and show love to their mothers. Take a look at some of the best answers from Hawaii residents below.

When is your mom, would you say, is the prettiest?

Uh, when she is taking pictures for Instagram.

When she has no makeup.

Always.

What is one lie that you told your mom that she doesnt know?

That’s a big one.

I’m doing my homework.

I passed a test when I failed.

I gave cookies to my friends. They got in trouble.

I told her that I cleaned my room before I went to school.

I don’t really have any lies keeping from her.

What is one of your most favorite things about your mom?

Well, she helps a lot.

Shes nice.

I love to hug with her.

Her food is good.

Feeding me and going to special places.

I know that I can count on my mom to always be there. Shes my best friend and I am happy to have her.

She, she loves me.

How has your life changed since becoming a mother?

The hardest and the best thing? You love something so much and never loved anything more.

I’m like, wow, totally different life.

Its unrecognizable, my life has changed so much since becoming a mother.

Very chaotic. I think it teaches me to be patient and really understand that we, as a mother and human being, we are not here for ourselves.

What are some things that you would truly want as a Mother’s Day gift?

A Chanel bag.

A day without any complaints at home and everybody is smiling and happy. That would be enough for me.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Just a day that I won’t get upset or mad at my children and they can just be like perfect angels.

I would love a night alone in a hotel away from my beautiful family that I appreciate very much.

And just a day of peace.

Hau’oli Lā Makuahine, Happy Mothers Day, we love you moms.