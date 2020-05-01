1  of  2
Live Now
Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Thursday briefing KHON2 News at 9

A special, final delivery from Meadow Gold

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Call it a final good deed on a day after over 80 Meadow Gold employees on Oahu lost their job after the sale of the company to a new owner.

With more than one hundred thousand Oahu kids at home instead of school, Meadow Gold had a surplus of its pint-sized servings.

But the company found a way to keep them in the hands of Hawaii’s keiki.

“Meadow Gold has always been a good partner of us,” said Kamaaina Kids Co-founder Mark Nishiyama. “They’ve been with us to the spelling bee so these acts of kindness really manifest themselves through this crisis we really appreciate it and are humbled by it.”

And it was no small act of kindness.

Nishiyama says over the past six weeks, Meadow Gold delivered more than 8,000 individual servings of milk, yogurt, and even ice cream. Welcome treats delivered with a smile, by a team of volunteers.

“It’s something that these people want to do. And I think that’s part of the aloha spirit that we bring and you can see a wide and far on the islands.”

Although Kamaaina Kids works hard to create a positive environment, Nishiyama says he’s always amazed by how much the kids seem to pick up on.

“You know the kids are affected by what’s going on and we may not see it firsthand. But when you go there to the sites you can see some anxiety, some anxiousness. They know what their parents are going through because most of the kids that we have right now are essential workers children.”

And while the deliveries are a treat for the kids, they also benefit the parents. Just knowing their children get to experience a little bit of joy while they continue to do what they do on a daily basis.

“This is just one act of kindness but I think it’s a good lesson for us but when we all come out of this, I think we need to stay like this I need to show it every day and show our gratitude.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 81° 67°

Friday

79° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 68°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Sunday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Monday

78° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 80° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 65°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 79° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

Trending Stories