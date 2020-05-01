A special, final delivery from Meadow Gold

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Call it a final good deed on a day after over 80 Meadow Gold employees on Oahu lost their job after the sale of the company to a new owner.

With more than one hundred thousand Oahu kids at home instead of school, Meadow Gold had a surplus of its pint-sized servings.

But the company found a way to keep them in the hands of Hawaii’s keiki.

“Meadow Gold has always been a good partner of us,” said Kamaaina Kids Co-founder Mark Nishiyama. “They’ve been with us to the spelling bee so these acts of kindness really manifest themselves through this crisis we really appreciate it and are humbled by it.”

And it was no small act of kindness.

Nishiyama says over the past six weeks, Meadow Gold delivered more than 8,000 individual servings of milk, yogurt, and even ice cream. Welcome treats delivered with a smile, by a team of volunteers.

“It’s something that these people want to do. And I think that’s part of the aloha spirit that we bring and you can see a wide and far on the islands.”

Although Kamaaina Kids works hard to create a positive environment, Nishiyama says he’s always amazed by how much the kids seem to pick up on.

“You know the kids are affected by what’s going on and we may not see it firsthand. But when you go there to the sites you can see some anxiety, some anxiousness. They know what their parents are going through because most of the kids that we have right now are essential workers children.”

And while the deliveries are a treat for the kids, they also benefit the parents. Just knowing their children get to experience a little bit of joy while they continue to do what they do on a daily basis.

“This is just one act of kindness but I think it’s a good lesson for us but when we all come out of this, I think we need to stay like this I need to show it every day and show our gratitude.”