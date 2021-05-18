A sneak peek into the coming Glow Golf Hawaii at Pearlridge Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Everyone in Hawaii needs some type of fun after dealing with this pandemic for so long.

Pearlridge Center has exactly what is needed.

Glow Golf Hawaii at Pearlridge Center is filled with many beautiful colors, but it is the experience that is worth learning about.

KHON2 met with owner Keo Akina to find out more.

“Glow Golf Hawaii is an indoor miniature golf course and its glow in the dark,” says Akina. “And we got many holes here, they are all interactive and our artwork is just here to just compliment that.”

This truly is a sneak peek — Glow Golf Hawaii is not open just yet.

They are in the finishing touches stage, but what can people expect when they come down to visit?

“Yes, so we are still building out but we should be done pretty soon,” says Akina. “But when they come here, they are going to find holes that they never done before. It is a very unique experience. All of our holes are interactive. There is something different about it and its really challenging.”

KHON2 wanted to know about some of the challenges that will be presented.

“So behind us, we have a couple holes here including one where we have these 4×4’s set up and an obstacle that actually moves,” says Akina. “So, some of the players on your team can move that obstacle and you will have to try and avoid it to get that hole in one.”

Safety, according to Akina, is the number one priority

“We have sanitation stations set all around the space and our staff cleans regularly all he equipment, and we have social distancing set up,” says Akina. “So, no more than groups of 6, and what we do is we stagger them so a group will be ahead of a hole or two, and then the next group will be allowed in.

As far as when Glow Putt Hawaii will open:

“We’d like to be open by the end of May and that’s what we’re shooting for,” says Akina. “If not by then, then the beginning of June.”

For all the information, click here.