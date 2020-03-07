A sneak peek at Rainbow Drive-In’s newest location in Ewa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Here’s a sneak peek at Rainbow Drive-In’s expansion in Ewa.

The fourth location will be at Laulani Village Shopping Center. The menu will be the same as the original location in Kapahulu.

“So basically, the only thing that’s different is you can sit down in AC,” said Rainbow Drive-In CEO and Owner Chris Iwamura. “We wanted to keep our menu the same and we want that consistency throughout all of our locations.”

There’s no set date for a grand opening just yet, but they’re looking to open in a couple of weeks.

Hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The company is also looking to open for breakfast in the future.

The original restaurant opened on October 2, 1961, in Kapahulu. The second opened in May 2018 in Kalihi and the third at Pearlridge Center the following year in February 2019. The new Rainbow Drive-In Ewa Beach location is scheduled to open in March 2020.