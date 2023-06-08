A Honolulu rail car proceeds down the tracks in Hawaii.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After years of delays, the first portion of Honolulu’s rail is set to open on June 30.

The city and the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transporation gave KHON2 an early look of what the ride will be like from Kapolei to Aloha Stadium.

Officials say the trains will arrive at stations every 10 minutes.

Thebus and rail will work together to get riders to their ultimate destinations.

In order to ride, you’ll need to have a valid holo card with funds.

It’s similar to riding TheBus with a holo card. Riders will need to “Tap” their cards on the holo card reader.

These card readers will be located at the fare gates at the entrance of each station. Holo card vending kiosks will also be located next to the fare gates.