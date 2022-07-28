HONOLULU (KHON2) — Finally, Hawaii is getting some financial relief when it comes to filling up the gas tank.

After weeks and weeks of gas numbers reaching an all-time high, AAA Hawaii reports drivers finally saw some relief at the pump this week.

AAA Hawaii said the average national price for gas is $4.28, which is down 16 cents from a week ago.

In Hawaii, the average price for regular gas is still higher than the national average, currently being $5.48, which is down 11 cents from last week.

Honolulu has something to celebrate as well. The average price for regular unleaded is $5.37 which is 13 cents lower than last week and 10 cents lower than one month ago.

However, it’s still good to be reminded gas is still at an all-time high. When comparing the price at the pump this week to one year ago, Honolulu is up $1.36.

The Hilo average gas price is $5.52, which is 11 cents lower than last week, nine cents lower than last month, and $1.39 higher than on this date a year ago.

“With oil prices continuing to stay lower due to economic concerns, we would expect this downward trend to continue, especially considering that gas prices nationally have dropped by an average of 75 cents since June,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager.

In Kahului, the average price of gas is currently $5.70, which is eight cents lower than last week, two cents lower than last month and $1.59 higher than a year ago.

Lastly, Lihue’s average price for regular is $5.78, which is five cents lower than week, eight cents lower than last month, and $1.47 higher than a year ago.

AAA Hawaii reminds drivers to shop around when it’s time to fill up the gas tank. It’s also beneficial to use reward points and credits.