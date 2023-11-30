MOLOKAI, HAWAII(KHON2) — Could a small cruise line be coming to Molokai? Officials said there is a proposal to bring regenerative tourism to the Friendly Isle, and hope residents will listen to the proposal with an open mind.

Efforts to change the face of tourism continue according to Hawaii Tourism Authority Interim President and CEO Daniel Nahoopii.

“We’re trying to convert tourism into, not something sun and sea, but going forward as an educational experience, to learn from the people, the culture, the place that’s there,” Nahoopii explained.

He said one such opportunity is being discussed that could potentially bring a small cruise line to Molokai as well as the rest of the island chain.

“We run small passenger vessels all over the country. And we thought Hawaii would be a good place for our product,” said American Cruise Lines President and CEO Charles Robertson.

Right now, he said it’s just a conversation.

“We we don’t have any expectations. This is too early in the process to expect anything,” said Robertson.

“They just wanting to visit the islands like normal people,” said Sen. Lynn DeCoite, who represents Molokai. “And of course, I said by all means go and visit with talk, sorry, have conversation with the people. They’re very respectful.”

But already there’s been heated comments on social media, with many Molokai residents sounding off against having a large ship bring tourists to the Friendly Isle.

DeCoite said this wouldn’t be like that.

“We’re not talking thousands of people. We are talking at a yacht level, a vessel or luxury liner,” DeCoite explained. “I can tell you living here all my life as well. I no like see your 1000 people flooding to Molokai. But I want to make sure that if there is an opportunity to have that conversation, then I’ll put it out there… I’m not making the decision.”

Robertson said their cruises cater to small towns similar to Molokai.

“Everything we do is under 200 passengers,” he said. “We operate in a lot of culturally sensitive areas and ecologically sensitive areas. And I think we do that respectfully, by listening to what the community’s needs are, and, and we can operate very flexibly, we don’t, we don’t need a lot of infrastructure.”

According to Nahoopii, the proposal is in line with the community’s destination management action plan, created by Molokai residents for a future of regenerative tourism.

“We need to go forward with doing something that actually provides opportunities for entrepreneurs, and small businesses, particularly there on islands, such as Molokai,” he said.

If residents are receptive, it still wouldn’t happen for years since the vessel isn’t even built yet.