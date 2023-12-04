HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the holiday season which vacations and holidays. So, ocean safety is an important aspect of these times.

With the increase in ocean swells this winter, the Ocean Safety Bureau has issued a reminder that we exercise caution while we enjoy this time.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“As we approach the holiday season, it is important that we prioritize safety while enjoying time with our loved ones,” said OSB Chief David Kalani Vierra.

Whether you’re a local who is enjoying some much needed time away from the daily grind or a visitor who has dreamed of a holiday in paradise all year long, it is imperative that you and the folks with which you are celebrating observe ocean safety.

“This is especially crucial with the anticipated arrival of winter swells,” added Vierra. “We urge everyone to take necessary precautions when visiting the beaches and follow the safety guidelines … to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.”

And of course, the old adage remains true.

“Know the conditions, know your limits, and when in doubt don’t go out!” instructed Vierra.

Hence, while you are out swimming, it is recommended to visit beaches that have lifeguards.

You can also consult the lifeguards to know the best and safest swimming location;

It is important to follow all warning signs.

Remember to always use the buddy system when swimming and never go alone.

It is important to avoid walking along the high water line when walking on the rocks.

For safer swimming and snorkeling conditions, it is recommended to enjoy the southern shores.

Always face the ocean to avoid being swept away by unexpected waves. Never turn your back on the ocean.

If caught in a rip current, remain calm, signal for help, swim parallel to shore, and go with the flow.

It is essential to keep in mind that if you can’t see the lifeguard, there is a possibility that the lifeguard might not be able to see you as well.

It is important to carefully observe the ocean conditions for a minimum of 15 minutes before entering the water. Please make sure to check for any potential hazards and assess the safety of the current conditions before going in.

It is highly recommended to check the weather and surf report before planning any outdoor activities. This will help you make informed decisions and ensure your safety.

You can click here for up-to-date weather information.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

So, while you are enjoying the feasts and festivities, be sure to safeguard the safety of yourself and your family. Happy Holidays!