A shooting in the Kalihi area leaves a man in serious condition

KALIHI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police are investigating a shooting in Kalihi at 306 Kalihi Street that left a 46-year-old man in serious condition.

EMS confirms the man was shot in the lower leg. 

He’s was transported by Emergency Medical Services to a nearby hospital. 

The suspect fled in a car from the scene. No one has been arrested at this time. 

