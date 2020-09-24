A shooting in the Kalihi area leaves a man in serious condition

KALIHI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police are investigating a shooting in Kalihi at 306 Kalihi Street that left a 46-year-old man in serious condition.

EMS confirms the man was shot in the lower leg.

He’s was transported by Emergency Medical Services to a nearby hospital.

The suspect fled in a car from the scene. No one has been arrested at this time.

