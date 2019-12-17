A shooting in Barbers Point leaves one man in critical condition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are currently investigating another officer-involved shooting that left one man in extremely critical condition.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning between 12:15 and 12:45 a.m. at Barbers Point Harbor.

EMS says the 27-year-old man had multiple gun shot wounds to the upper chest and one gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.

Details are still unclear as the investigation continues.

There’s been no word on any other injuries or arrests.

