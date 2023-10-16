HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has issued a shark warning.

The shark warning has been issues for Kahe Point Beach Park.

According to the City, there was an aggressive eight-foot shark in the area. The shark was seen feeding on fish approximately 150 yards from the shore.

Signs have been posted, said Officials. But they are advising beach goers to check with Lifeguards for the latest information on the shark as well as ocean conditions.

You can always call 911 if you encounter an emergency, said Officials.