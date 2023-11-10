HONOLULU (KHON2) — The nation will pause Saturday, Nov. 10, to honor our veterans.

The annual Veterans Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl will be held Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will feature full military honors, including a wreath laying, cannon salute, missing man flyover and a speech by Gov. Josh Green.

Due to limited parking, guests are asked to carpool.

There’s also a shuttle leaving the Oahu Veterans Center at 8 a.m.

Another celebration is the Wahiawa Veterans Day Parade which has returned for it’s 77th appearance and will happen along California Avenue.

The 77th annual event is hosted by the Wahiawa Lions club.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the Wahiawa District Park and ends at Mahele Street.

It’ll be followed by the Veterans Day festival where attendees can enjoy food, craft fair vendors and entertainment.

Admission is $5.