A robbery takes place in a Manoa store, accused suspect arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in police custody in connection to a robbery in the Manoa area on February 15 around 2:38 p.m.

Honolulu police say that a 31-year-old man entered a store in the Manoa area and used a knife against a 31-year-old man during the crime.

Police, however, were able to locate the suspect. He was identified and arrested for robbery in the first degree without incident around 3:15 p.m.

He will remain in police custody, pending investigation.