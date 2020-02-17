A robbery takes place in a Manoa store, accused suspect arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in police custody in connection to a robbery in the Manoa area on February 15 around 2:38 p.m.
Honolulu police say that a 31-year-old man entered a store in the Manoa area and used a knife against a 31-year-old man during the crime.
Police, however, were able to locate the suspect. He was identified and arrested for robbery in the first degree without incident around 3:15 p.m.
He will remain in police custody, pending investigation.
- Man accused of hanging puppy from tree in Alabama
- Police link 6-year-old SC girl’s death to neighbor found dead in his home
- UH baseball routs North Dakota State 11-3
- Tonawanda community shaken after two people die in a crash involving six cars
- Firefighters put out S. Beretania building fire