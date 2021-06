HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ridge of high pressure 520 miles north of Kauai this morning, will be moving south to about 220 miles north of Kauai Thursday.

The ridge will remain there through Friday night before moving north.

This action translates to trade winds continuing over the area to Thursday, then give way to lighter winds with a slight south component on Friday and Saturday night.

Trade winds will return and strengthen Friday night through Sunday.