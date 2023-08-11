HONOLULU (KHON2) — When scientist say ‘newly forming’, it means relative to the age of other volcanoes in the region.

The Kamaʻehuakanaloa — formerly known as Lōʻihi Seamount, which was renamed in July 2021 by the Hawaiʻi Board on Geographic Names — is a submarine volcano in the Hawaiʻi archipelago that is located about 20 miles off the south coast of Hawaiʻi Island.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to research done by Earth scientists at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, Kamaʻehuakanaloa has erupted at least five times in the last 150 years.

This is the first time that scientists have been able to estimate the ages of the most recent eruptions of Kamaʻehu. They were also able to observe eight older eruptions at this volcano going back about 2,000 years.

According to the UH scientists, Hawaiian volcanoes are understood to transition through a series of growth stages.

They have found that Kamaʻehu is currently in the earliest submarine “pre-shield” stage of growth. However, its active neighbor volcano, Kīlauea, is in its main shield-building stage.

“Kamaʻehu is the only active and exposed example of a pre-shield Hawaiian volcano,” said Aaron Pietruszka, lead author of the study and associate professor in the Department of Earth Sciences at UH Mānoa’s School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology.

Pietruszka went on to explain further.

“On the other Hawaiian volcanoes, this early part of the volcanic history is covered by the great outpouring of lava that occurs during the shield stage, added Pietruszka. “Thus, there is great interest in learning about the growth and evolution of Kamaʻehu.”

Previously, Kamaʻehu’s earliest known and confirmed eruption took place in 1996. So, you can see why this discovery will change much of what we know and understand about Hawaiʻi’s massive volcanoes.

Even in this instance, the only reason scientists knew that the eruption took place was because it came at the same time as a large swarm of earthquakes that were detected remotely by seismometers on Hawaiʻi Island.

“Seismometers can only be used to detect the ongoing active eruptions of submarine volcanoes because earthquakes are transient,” said Pietruszka. “In order to determine the ages of older eruptions at Kamaʻehu, we took a different approach.”

With equipment, the team was able to inspect tiny pieces of glassy lava.

“We used a mass spectrometer to measure tiny amounts of the isotope radium-226 in pieces of quenched glassy lava that were sampled from the seafloor outcrops of Kamaʻehu using a submersible,” explained Pietruszka.

It is through these radium-226 samples that Pietruzska and his team were able to utilize its predictable decay rate in the volcanoes magma, leading to a new window of discovery on how to analyze volcanic history.

Hence, due to the amount of radium-226 on the seafloor, the team was able to begin sifting through eruption ages.

“The submersible dive images and videos provided independent confirmation of our estimates of eruption ages,” said Pietruszka. “The lavas with the freshest appearance also had the most radium-226, and vice versa for the lavas with the ‘older’ appearance, that is, fractured and broken, and/or covered with marine sediment.”

Pietruszka has spent years of his academic career gathering the information that led to this “big picture” discovery.

“I was surprised to discover that Kamaʻehu had erupted five times within the last ~150 years, which implies a frequency of ~30 years between eruptions at this volcano,” added Pietruszka. “This is much slower than at Kīlauea, which erupts almost continuously [with infrequent pauses of only a few years].”

In addition to the radium -226, the research team utilized their knowledge of how the chemistry of the lava erupted from Hawaiian volcanoes has changed over time.

Now, they understand that the new eruption ages for the lavas from Kamaʻehu, coupled with measurements of lava chemistry, reveal that the timescale of variation in lava chemistry at this pre-shield volcano is about 1,200 years.

This is in contrast to Kīlauea’s lava chemistry which changes over a timescale of only a few years to decades, with a complete cycle over in about 200 years.

“We think that the origin of this difference is related to the position of the two volcanoes over the Hawaiian hotspot,” said Pietruszka. “This is an area of Earth’s mantle that is rising toward the surface — a ‘mantle plume’ that ultimately melts to form the magma that supplies Hawaiian volcanoes.”

The team was able to achieve independent confirmation of their hypothesis via models and other isotope data from thorium-230 suggest which the center of a mantle plume should rise faster than its margin.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

With this amazing revelation, the research team is in a good place to better understand how Hawaiʻi’s volcanoes function, even from their earliest growth stages.