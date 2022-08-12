HONOLULU (KHON2) — They flip, they tumble, and make the ground rumble.

Blues on the Bay is back. Today the event was open to military personnel only. Saturday, it’s open to everyone.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“Nothing like the sound of freedom,” said U.S. Marine, Col. Tim Brady.

The famous Blue Angels do not disappoint. After a seven year hiatus the Kaneohe Bay Air Show kicks off Saturday morning with the famous f-18 blue and yellow super hornets headlining.



The young Harris Brothers couldn’t wait to see them.

The brothers said “This is our 1st air show we’re happy to be here.”

They added, “I’ve been looking forward to this day my whole life.”

“That’s so cool and I wanna do that someday,” said Jayce Harris.

Lt. Commander Kevin Carmichael of the U.S. Coast Guard said “That makes me excited because we need the next generation of pilots and air crew for the Coast Guard and all the services, so it’s cool to see them be excited.”

U.S. Marine Col. Speros Koumparakis said “If you’re talking to the kids and they’re saying they’re excited they’re not the only ones. We got something for everyone from keiki all the way up to kupuna.”

The event is really meant to bring the military and community together.

“Just a great opportunity for us to celebrate the relationship and say thank you to the great people of Hawaii,” said Col. Tim Brady.

Brady said “It’s also said it’s an amazing opportunity for people to see the joint forces on display with all its capabilities and future weapons systems.”

There’s also lots of food booths, entertainment and merchandise to check out.

The event is free to the public and it kicks off at 10 a.m.

Make sure to get here early so you don’t miss the show.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Your chance to get up close and personal with some very cool aircrafts.