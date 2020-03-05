A Niu Valley Middle School music teacher’s passion project turns into a reality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A surprise check presentation happened a little more than a year ago. Niu Valley Middle School Music Teacher Zachary Morita won a $100,000 grant from Farmers’ Insurance to help turn his dream into reality. And his passion project is happening this weekend.
