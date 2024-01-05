HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new study done by Personal Injury Firm Suzuki Law Offices has discovered that Hawaiʻi is amongst the most dangerous states when it comes to hit-and-run motor vehicle collisions.

The study utilized data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the years between 2017 and 2021 in order to determine which states have the highest percentage of fatal motor crashes involving hit-and-run incidents.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Hawaiʻi has been number 5 in the United States with 157 hit-and-runs out of 1,853 driving fatalities during the five-year period. That is a rate of 8.49%.

Surprisingly, the greatest concentration of hit-and-run incidents was not on Oʻahu. Rather, the analysis revealed that Kauai and Maui have the most frequent fatal hit-and-run incidents.

They have a rate of 16% and 15%, respectively which drives up the state average significantly.

The study also found that the most dangerous hour for a hit-and-run to occur in Hawaiʻi is between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. It is during this time that the rates soar to 20%.

“Statistics show that California has the worst rate in the nation. Analysis of nationwide data shows two-thirds of all hit-and-runs involved a pedestrian and a single vehicle during dark conditions,” said Richard Suzuki, founding attorney. “This suggests most hit-and-runs happen because the driver wants to avoid detection and the consequences of their actions.”

He went on to explain more about what his study discovered.

“But if you hit a pedestrian with a car and flee the scene, it could potentially endanger their life and lead to more serious legal implications,” added Suzuki. “Pedestrians are advised to wear highly visible and reflective clothing to help drivers see you from a greater distance, and take extra caution before crossing the road, especially at night.”

You can access more information on the study as well as Suzuki Law Offices by clicking here.

One of Oʻahu’s most infamous hit-and-run incidents of 2023 involved a young teenage girl named Sarah Yara who was run down by a driver on her way to school one morning.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The driver who abandoned the scene was not found until he turned himself in several months later.