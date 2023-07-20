HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new location is opening soon for the new-to-the-islands chain restaurant, Chik-Fil-A.

The opening is taking place during the month of July with the franchise owner selected by Chik-Fil-A corporate as being local businessperson, Zane Dydasco.

The new location will feature a dual drive thru much like the concept that several other fast-food chains have integrated into their customer service paradigm.

Walk-up windows will also be a feature of the new location which will allow pedestrians of all stripes to be able to access service quickly. But not to worry; the location will have in-store dining options as well.

As a step toward becoming a part of Honolulu’s community, Chik-Fil-A will be making a one-time donation of $25,000 to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank. This will include an initiative that will ensure that all surplus foods produced by the store will be donated to Aloha Harvest rather than being wasted by being dumped.

In addition to this move, the restaurant chain will be identifying 100 local health care workers who will be awarded free meals for a year.

“With family members in health care, I know how demanding the work can be to look after others; so, I wanted to take a moment to recognize this hard-working community,” shared Dydasco.

As with other Chik-Fil-A locations across the United States, this store will provide scholarship opportunities for its 150 employees. Employees will be able to apply for scholarships that are directly related to the corporation’s support of employees as they further pursue educational opportunities.

Dydasco was born and raised on Oahu and attended Kamehameha Schools — Kapālama. He went on to join the U.S. military as a part of the Air Force.

“From playing competitive soccer to serving in the United States Air Force, I’ve learned many invaluable lessons about teamwork, the importance of following your passion and the pursuit of excellence,” said Dydasco. “As the local Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Makiki, I am so grateful for the opportunity to now show care for our Team Members; guests; and a community that means so much to me, my wife Jenna and our three daughters.

Dydasco went on to explain further.

“I look forward to combining my passions for service and operational excellence by serving quality food with our signature hospitality to every guest that visits our restaurant,” added Dydasco.

The opening will take place on Thursday, July 27 at 1056 South Beretania Street with operating hours being Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.