HONOLULU (KHON2) — You will eventually be able to renew your driver’s license online or by mail.

It was a bill that Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed into law on Thursday, July 6.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“The bills we have signed today strive to enhance not only road safety, but driver and passenger safety, pedestrian safety, and public safety,” Gov. Green said.

According to the measure, the renewal application must come with a letter from a licensed physician certifying that you’ve met the physical requirement for a license.

Plus, you will need to submit any other information that may be required to confirm your identity and mental fitness.

“However, enacting laws alone will not solve our issues,” added Gov. Green. “We need everyone to commit to making our roads safer by following the laws that are in place as well as the new laws being enacted. We can make Hawaiʻi’s communities safer if people just follow the law.”

This law will take effect in two years.

SB1166 SD2 HD2 CD1, (Act 243) Relating to the Renewal of Driver’s Licenses states that Driver license renewal by mail allows for the renewal of driver’s licenses online in addition to by mail.

There were other bills signed into law on Thursday.

“In just the first six months of 2023, we have already seen 43 traffic fatalities,” said Gov. Green. “This is unacceptable and should not be occurring. We need these numbers to go down so our communities will be safer and we can prevent losing more lives to preventable tragedies.”

SB1086 SD2 HD1 CD1, (Act 242) Relating to Transportation State highway safety and modernization council. It renames the State Highway Safety Council to the State Highway Safety and Modernization Council and amends the composition and duties of the State Highway Safety and Modernization Council.

“If Hawaiʻi is going to change the record of 117 fatalities and nearly 600 serious or paralyzing injuries on our streets that we experienced last year, then we have to change the way we design our roads, implementing best practices that successfully save lives elsewhere, by physically separating cars from pedestrians and people on bicycles, and building safer crosswalks where they intersect,” said Senator Chris Lee, (District 25 Kailua, Waimānalo, Hawai‘i Kai).

Sen. Lee went on further.

“These bills double down on prioritizing safety first and step up investment in protected transit infrastructure that will save our keiki and kūpuna when drivers speed, aren’t paying attention, and lose control,” he said.

HB600 HD1 SD2 CD2, (Act 244) Relating to Safe Routes to Schools establishes the Safe Routes to School Advisory Committee. It requires the Safe Routes to School Advisory Committee to develop a comprehensive, statewide Safe Routes to School Plan, amends the duties of the Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School Program, deposits state highway funds into the Safe Routes to School Program special fund and appropriates funds from the Safe Routes to School Program special fund.

“We have a lot of work to do to reimagine how we get from point A to point B here in the islands,” said Representative Chris Todd, chair of the House Committee on Transportation. “I am pleased that we made progress this year on some critical issues. These bills will help lay the foundation for a safer and more efficient transportation future,” said Representative Todd, (District 3, portion of Hilo, Keaukaha, Orchidland Estates, Ainaloa, Hawaiian Acres, Fern Acres, portions of Kurtistown and Kea‘au).

While legislators weighed in on these new laws, Cherilyn Inouye, a local educator had this to say.

“Traffic safety has been a major concern in our school community for years, and this was highlighted most recently by the pedestrian fatality near our school,” said Inouye, principal of Kaʻelepulu Elementary School in Kailua. “We appreciate the support of our Governor and legislators in prioritizing traffic safety and safe routes to school to not only help our Kaʻelepulu students and families, but to help students and community members across the state to be able to walk, bike, or drive more safely on our roads.”